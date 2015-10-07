Sun Life Financial's Skate with the Leafs, Alumni Edition, is coming to Air Canada Centre February 19th! In support of the fight against diabetes, Sun Life Financial will welcome 800 guests to this exclusive event to get active and have fun while interacting with Leafs Legends this Family Day weekend. FAN Club members, use your points to enter this draw for a chance to win a family pack of passes to the Sun Life Financial Skate with the Leafs event! You are not logged in. If you're a FAN Club member, sign in to enter this draw! If you're not a member, join now for free and use the bonus code WELCOME to earn 590 points you can use to enter this contest! No purchase necessary. Contest closes February 17th, 2017 at 9:59am ET. Thirty-five prizes to be won, each consisting of 4 ppasses to Sun Life Financial Skate with the Leafs on February 19th, 2017 at Air Canada Centre . (This prize has no retail value. Winners will be notified by email/phone by Friday, February 17th, 2017. Must correctly answer a mathematical skill-testing question to win. Contest open to residents of Ontario within the terrestrial broadcast radius of SPORTSNET 590 The FAN who are over the age of 18. SPORTSNET 590 The FAN Contest Rules