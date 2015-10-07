Honda Indy Toronto returns July 14th-16th to Exhibition Place!
This summer’s FASTEST festival combines a rich history on the streets of Toronto, some of the fastest racing series on the planet, with an off-track schedule just as fast-paced as action on the track including a beer garden, food trucks, adrenaline packed activities and competitions, charity events, celebrity appearances, interactive activities and live entertainment.
FAN Club members, use your points to enter this draw for a chance to win the ultimate Honda Indy Toronto experience including Gold Grandstand Tickets, Paddock Passes, and Pit Passes!
You are not logged in. If you're a FAN Club member, sign in to enter this draw! If you're not a member, join now for free and use the bonus code WELCOME to earn 590 points you can use to enter this contest!
No purchase necessary. Contest closes July 10th, 2017 at 9:59am ET. Five prizes to be won, each consisting of two (2) 2-Day* Gold Grandstand tickets (Saturday and Sunday - *Gate admission is Free with donation to Make-A-Wish Canada on Friday, and no grandstand seating is reserved on Friday), two (2) 3-Day IndyCar Paddock Passes, and two (2) 3-Day Pit Passes. (approx. retail value for each prize is $300 CDN). Must correctly answer a mathematical skill-testing question to win. Contest open to residents of Ontario within the terrestrial broadcast radius of SPORTSNET 590 The FAN who are over the age of 18. SPORTSNET 590 The FAN Contest Rules